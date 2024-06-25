Frontier Airlines offers $30 one-way flights to mark anniversary: Detroit routes included

Get a head start on summer and fall travel and take advantage of discounted low-fare flights this week.

Frontier Airlines is offering a promotional sale, "100 Trips Under $30" to mark its 30th anniversary, with 100 domestic one-way flight routes starting at $29.

“We want to thank our customers for their loyalty as we celebrate our 30th birthday this year and what better way to do so than by offering amazing fares to so many incredible destinations,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing for Frontier Airlines.

Here's a look at Detroit routes available under the sale:

Atlanta to/from Detroit

Detroit to/from Philadelphia

The full list of available routes under the sale can be found online. Blackout dates and restrictions apply, with full details on the airline's website.

Frontier Airline flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday to qualify for the discounted prices. The rates apply for nonstop flights Monday-Thursday and Saturdays through Nov. 13.

