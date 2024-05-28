Front is sweeping storms away for a sunnier Tuesday and 90° heat

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We’ll start the day off with sunny conditions. We will see the region heat up rapidly, still ahead of high-pressure building back into the region so temperatures will easily hit 90 for most of us or a couple low 90s.

A few fair-weather clouds are going to be present through Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine. Later in the day, expect increasing clouds ahead of another front draping through the region on Thursday.

Temperatures will be dropping down into the mid 80s because of increasing clouds. This is a weak front and most of the energy will remain north of the News 3 viewing area across Alabama and Georgia. I would expect to see late afternoon showers and a stray thunderstorm or two Thursday.

Friday through the weekend, there are still some short waves(disturbances that are weak) we need to watch, the main issue would be the exact track into our region.

This would mean we may have to watch for some thunderstorms being added for Sunday. But at this time, I’ll keep readings in the mid to upper 80s and a mix of clouds and sun.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.