Front Lines | 'Shows his commitment': Firefighting a dream come true for Summerhill man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown fire Capt. Ray Penatzer has been a city firefighter for 19 years.

He grew up in Summerhill Borough, which today boasts a population of fewer than 400 people. That’s where he learned about the fire service.

“Growing up in Summerhill before the days of cellphones and stuff like that, it was a place for young adults to hang out,” he said. “I had a couple of older brothers, cousins and friends who all belonged to Summerhill – and that’s what got me involved.”

Penatzer said: “I always had a dream of becoming a career firefighter.”

When he is not in Johnstown, Penatzer also fights fires in his hometown.

Penatzer’s cousin Larry Penatzer is the Summerhill Borough fire chief.

“In a small town, everybody is pretty much related in one way or another,” the chief said.

Larry Penatzer said Ray was a “big loss” to the department when he joined the Johnstown Fire Department. Ray still makes time as a Summerhill volunteer firefighter, he said.

“It shows his commitment to the community,” the chief said.

Capt. Ray Penatzer works at the Ash Street station. The Ash Street station and West End station each are manned by 12 firefighters and four of them are captains.

Every city firefighter is an Emergency Medical Technician. Some are paramedics.

They work under city fire Chief Robert Statler and team assistant fire chiefs. Statler sees Penatzer’s commitment to helping people.

“He’s been doing this a long time and is dedicated to his work,” Statler said. “He is always willing to step up and take on extra duties.”

Penatzer said no two days are the same.

There are house fires, car wrecks, hazardous-material spills, water rescues, downed power lines, collapsed buildings, industrial accidents and medical emergencies, including drug overdoses.

Penatzer received valor awards from Pennsylvania and Cambria County for his role in the October 2005 rescue of a man from a burning third-floor apartment in the West End.

“You never know what type of call is going to come in,” he said.

That’s why the training is unending.

“During the day, we may be doing some type of training,” Penatzer said.

With electric vehicles growing in popularity, firefighters are preparing for lithium-ion battery car fires.

“The big thing now is lithium batteries, which our chief sent us a video of,” he said.

Penatzer believes no lithium-ion battery car fires have been reported in Cambria County.

One of the more memorable incidents came last year. A woman accidentally stuck herself with a pitch fork while unloading scrap iron from the bed of a truck. A 12-inch tine (prong) struck her in the arm.

“She’a a scrapper and was down at Johnstown Scrap Metal,” he said. Firefighters had just received a new battery-powered saw to cut off the tine. The woman was taken to the hospital.

“She kept the tine on the dashboard of her car,” Penatzer said.

Penatzer said he is approaching retirement.

The future is unclear.

He still helps his two older brothers who own Ray’s Lawn Mower Sales and Service in Summerhill.

Nearly 20 years have passed for the full-time firefighter.

“One of the senior members told me when I was hired that it would go quick,” Penatzer said.

“It has.”