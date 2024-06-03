Frogbit pull to close statewide Invasive Species Week

Jun. 3—Volunteers are needed to help pull frogbit Sunday as one of the state's Invasive Species Awareness Week events.

The state Environmental Conservation and Agriculture and Markets departments coordinate the invasive species week, hosting free public events and invasive species challenges from June 3 to June 9 across the state and online, including daily webinars at 1 p.m. each weekday, a media release stated.

Invasive species are plants, animals, insects and pathogens that are not native to an area and cause harm to the environment, agriculture, economy or public health.

Non-native species can become invasive when introduced to a new area with few or no population controls, which allows them to grow unchecked and outcompete native species for resources. New York is particularly vulnerable to these pests due to the state's role as a center for international trade and travel.

Frogbit is one of those species. Frogbit "forms a mat across the water and blocks any light for plants and fish," Shelby MacLeish, project and education coordinator at Otsego County Conservation Association, said Monday, June 3.

It usually starts growing before native species and blocks them out.

"It often gets mistaken for lily pads," she said.

Summit and Weaver lakes have the worst outbreaks of frogbit in Otsego County, which is why a paddle and pull has been scheduled for Sunday, MacLeish said.

Catskills Regional Invasive Species Partnership and Invasive Species Management Capital Region are working with OCCA to hold Sunday's event. People can register for the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. event on the CRISP or ISMCR website.

In addition the frogbit pull, OCCA hosted a water chestnut pull on Goodyear Lake Sunday, June 2.

"It's kind of shocking to see piles generated after the pulls," MacLeish said.

DEC leads a comprehensive program to research, manage and combat the effects of invasive species across the state, the release stated.

DEC manages eight state Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Managements, including CRISP and ISMCR. DEC is trying to reduce the spread of several species including hydrilla, beech leaf disease, hemlock wooly adelgid and giant hogweed.

The state Ag and Markets is trying to control and eradicate spotted lanternfly, European cherry fruit fly and Asian longhorned beetle, which can harm New York's agricultural crops, particularly grapes, hops and fruit trees.

According to the state's website, upcoming webinars are: iMapInvasives Data Collection Training for Community Scientists at 1 p.m. June 4; Survival of the Slimy: Protecting Our Salamanders from the Invasive Disease Bsal at 1 p.m. June 5; Landscape Sustainability for Pollinator Restoration at 1 p.m. June 6; and Pets as Pests: Aquarium Releases at noon June 7. To register, visit, https://tinyurl.com/3pwnun9j.

In addition to the frogbit pull, CRISP has scheduled a webinar on invasive worms from 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 4. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4uy5r9r3.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.