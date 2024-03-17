Frix to seek State Senate seat

Mar. 16—Avery Frix said he wants to fight for the people of Eastern Oklahoma.

Frix made a formal announcement of his candidacy for State Senate District 9 Thursday at The Loft on Lee Street in Fort Gibson. That seat is currently held by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton who announced last month he will not seek a third term.

"There's a lot of challenges facing our state today" Frix said. "I learned at an early age that if you wanted to get something done, you had to step in and do it yourself. You couldn't just talk about a problem if you weren't willing to actually step up and solve the problem."

A graduate of Muskogee High School, Frix served in the State House of Representatives from District 13 from 2017-2023. In 2022, Frix ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives for District 2, falling to Rep. Josh Brecheen in a primary runoff for the GOP nomination.

Frix said he learned from that primary loss that will make him a better servant to the people.

"We were just so thankful for all the supporters and thankful for how we did in over here in Muskogee County," he said. "We're just excited to be able to represent our home area in the State Senate."

Frix's wife Haley said they have been mulling over the decision to run for about a month. She said she also learned from that defeat that will help her campaign for her husband.

"We've been thinking about this from about the day that Senator Pemberton announced he was not running until just a little while ago," she said. "I think I learned to not get bogged down with what everybody else is doing and just focus on the candidate and the race and the best wife that I can be and support him the most I can and not worry about the outside part of it."

Frix also told the gathering some of his thoughts on issues he feels need addressing.

"I couldn't sit idly by as we see our values eroding as a state and as a country," he said. "As your next state senator, I will stand strong for the Second Amendment. I will not back down our right. I believe the Second Amendment gives us the right to bear arms and I will never back down from that.

"I will stand for our biblical values. We've seen if we've taken God out of our state, out of our country that mental health, depression, suicide rates have gone up — we have got to stand for our biblical values."