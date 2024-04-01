Fritz Wetherbee: Gladys Frizzell Paints
She was the smartest girl in school but she didn’t have any common sense, I’ll tell you the story.
She was the smartest girl in school but she didn’t have any common sense, I’ll tell you the story.
What were the shrewdest moves of the NFL offseason so far?
If Gmail proved anything, it was that people would, for the most part, accept any terms of service. Or at least not care enough to read the fine-print closely.
Expert advice comparing the 2024 Mercedes GLC and 2024 BMW X3's technology, interior, mpg, safety and specs.
Microsoft is now selling Teams as a separate entity from Office 365 to customers worldwide.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
The Linux Foundation last week announced that it will host Valkey, a fork of the Redis in-memory data store. Valkey is backed by AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle, Ericsson and Snap. At the time of the license change, Redis Labs CEO Rowan Trollope said he "wouldn't be surprised if Amazon sponsors a fork," as the new license requires commercial agreements to offer Redis-as-a-service, making it incompatible with the standard definition of "open source."
Amazon, Microsoft and Google — have relaxed their egress fees, which are a tax of sorts that the cloud companies charge customers to move their data to another vendor. It’s a way to keep existing customers in the fold, but it’s kind of a ham-handed way to do it, and doesn’t exactly foster goodwill. For example, there are limits to the kind of data you can move, and each requires you to contact the vendor and open a request to get your own data out of the cloud.
A 1984 Honda Accord LX sedan, the second generation of Accord, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
You can find success in these hot markets besides just investing in AI stocks.
The poly-mesh curtain attaches to the door frame with velcro — no tools needed — and 54,000 Amazon shoppers are hooked.
This beauty tool used to exfoliate skin and stimulate blood flow has more than 12,000 fans.
This comprehensive EV primer, "Electric Vehicle Statistics 2024," from MarketWatch, examines EV sales, market share, environmental effects, mileage figures and more.
Improve the look of puffiness, dryness and more with this cult-fave moisturizer.
As tax day approaches, parents of high school athletes with social media and NIL deals need to make sure that the IRS doesn’t come for their children’s assets.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
Those familiar with Clark's game know she's much more than a bucket. She'll need to be just as on point as she was Saturday for Iowa to knock off defending champion LSU.
Don't miss the discount on this powerful sucker with over 167,000 fans.