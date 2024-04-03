Fritch police investigating crash that left female pedestrian dead

A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Fritch on Monday night, authorities said.

According to the Fritch Police Department, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, Fritch police officers were sent to the 200 block of West Broadway (Hwy. 136) on a reported vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Officers found a female pedestrian who had been struck by a white Chevrolet SUV. The SUV was traveling east on Broadway in the left lane, police said, when the pedestrian reportedly stepped out into the path of the vehicle.

Live-saving measures were administered at the scene, but the woman later succumbed to her injuries, according to police. Her identity is being withheld under next of kin has been notified.

The Hutchinson County Sherrif’s Department, Texas Department of Transportation, Borger Police Department, and Fritch Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

The Fritch Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be given as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Fritch police: Female pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle April 1