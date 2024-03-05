Fritch fire chief dies while battling house fire Tuesday morning in Texas Panhandle

Chief Zeb Smith

FRITCH — Fritch Volunteer Fire Chief Zeb Smith suffered a medical emergency and died while fighting a fire Tuesday, officials have confirmed.

Fritch firefighters, who have been battling wildfires encroaching on their town for more than a week, were called to a structure fire Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management.

"Chief Smith, a dedicated public servant, was the first on the scene, demonstrating his unwavering commitment and service to the Fritch community," the release reads. "During the response, Chief Smith faced unforeseen challenges, and despite emergency medical assistance and quick transportation to the Golden Plains Community Hospital (in Borger), tragically succumbed to his injuries."

While some homes in the Fritch area were spared from the Windy Deuce Fire, others were completely destroyed. Numerous structures have been impacted by the active wildfires throughout the Texas Panhandle. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Windy Deuce Fire was an estimated 144,000 acres and 55 percent contained.

It was not immediately clear if the house fire was related to the wildfires burning across the Texas Panhandle. Firefighters in Fritch and Hutchinson County since last Monday have been battling the Windy Deuce fire, which was estimated at 144,000 acres and 55% contained on Tuesday.

"Chief Zeb Smith served the Fritch and Hutchinson County community with selflessness and dedication," officials said. "His exemplary leadership was evident in his tireless efforts over the past week, where he worked diligently to protect and safeguard his community and fellow citizens."

Emergency management officials plan to host a news conference later Tuesday to share more details about the incident. Check back at amarillo.com for the latest on this story.

Funeral details will be announced at a later date.

