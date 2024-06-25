Friske addresses arrest: 'Thrilled' not to be in jail

State Rep. Neil Friske, R-Charlevoix, addresses the audience at a candidates forum at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey on Monday, June 24, 2024.

PETOSKEY — State Rep. Neil Friske, R-Charlevoix, wasted no time in addressing the question on everyone's mind at a candidate forum in Petoskey on Monday night.

“I’m thrilled to be here tonight, and I mean that literally,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be anywhere that’s not a jail cell.”

Friske was arrested at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in Lansing after police responded to reports of a male with a gun, "as well as possible shots that were fired," Lansing Police Department spokesman Jordan Gulkis told the USA TODAY Network.

More: Rep. Neil Friske investigated for most serious sexual assault charge, records show

Lansing police released Friske Friday and he has not been charged with a crime.

“I was arrested and held due to some false accusations,” Friske told the Petoskey audience in his opening statement. “I was released with no charges. I did absolutely nothing wrong and I’m certain that when the police are done conducting their investigation, I will be completely exonerated. So far this has not been a miscarriage of justice, it’s been a miscarriage of the media.”

A heavily redacted case report obtained by the Free Press on Monday indicates police considered an investigation into potential first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

Candidates for the 107th House seat (from left) Jodi Decker, Neil Friske and Parker Fairbairn take part in a candidates forum at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey on Monday, June 24, 2024.

The moderated forum focused on candidates running for the 107th House seat. Friske will face Parker Fairbairn for the Republican nomination in the August primary, while Jodi Decker is running on the Democratic ticket.

No questions from the audience were allowed during the forum. Friske declined to answer additional questions following the event.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: State Rep. Neil Friske responds to arrest reporting at Petoskey forum