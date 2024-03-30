Frisco Campground in Cape Hatteras opened Saturday for camping season

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Frisco Campground in Cape Hatteras opened for camping season on Saturday.

Campers now have three camping options to choose from at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore with Oregon Inlet and Ocracoke campgrounds being open year round.

Cape Point Campground remains closed due to flooding of low lying camp sites.

Reservations and campsite payments for Cape Hatteras National Seashore campgrounds can be made online at recreation.gov.

