Frisch: Colorado legislators should listen to the voices of Pueblo, stop Senate Bill 166

Pueblo stands as Colorado’s heart of American industry. For 154 years, this city has been the powerhouse driving our state’s prosperity, embodying the grit and determination of rural and working-class communities that grow out of the 3rd Congressional District’s rural and working-class traditions.

Unfortunately, the Colorado Legislature doesn’t get it. Not all of Colorado is the Denver metro area. In CO-03, folks make less and good jobs are harder to find. The state Legislature’s Senate Bill 166 is the latest assault on our communities.

While I understand that Congress is focused on federal issues and decisions, and this recent legislation is a state-issue, I still believe it is important for me to support the Puebloans who are fiercely advocating for their community.

A representative in Congress must speak up when their constituents are being ignored or harmed and it is abundantly clear to me that this bill was created without Pueblo workers in mind. I cannot remain silent. This bill will greatly hinder the strong tradition of manufacturing in Pueblo and cost its residents jobs and opportunities.

Politicians in Denver and Washington have an urban legislative bias and fail to understand the obstacles faced in rural and manufacturing communities that produce the materials, energy, and agriculture that Colorado and our nation rely on to live. Urban politicians won’t stop at Bill 166. They will continue to vote against rural and working-class values, ignoring and disrespecting our ways of life.

I want to applaud the Pueblo Strong coalition that advocated for its community at the capital last Wednesday. This bipartisan coalition rightfully includes a unified voice from Pueblo’s newly elected Mayor, business leaders, community members, and employees of Evraz's Rocky Mountain Steel Mill. Their leadership and advocacy is a perfect example of how Team CO-03, not Team Red or Team Blue, can work together to better our community.

Our leaders in Pueblo are spot on about the effects of Bill 166. While Evraz is already operating at 95% emissions efficiency, this bill would create a new system to enforce air quality standards through punitive fines, which would do nothing to close the 5% gap in emissions efficiency. Instead, the costs will be passed onto the workers in the form of reduced production and cut shifts.

I’ve traveled over 50,000 miles during my campaign. Every time I mention Pueblo’s solar-powered steel mill and wind turbine tower production facility, everyone applauds. Pueblo, CS Wind, and Evraz should be celebrated as shining stars of the future of American jobs and energy production, not vilified by out-of-touch politicians for not meeting their arbitrary standards. Aiming to kill Pueblo jobs instead of looking to Pueblo as a leader in traditional and next-generation manufacturing and energy exemplifies everything that is wrong with our state politics. Pueblo doesn’t need to be labeled, regulated or demeaned. It needs to be supported doing what it’s been doing for the past 150 years — building and producing for Colorado and our country, while offering good paying jobs.

I urge lawmakers who are pushing this legislation to listen to the voices of Pueblo. Stop SB 166, and remember who you're supposed to be fighting for. Pueblo, like many other communities in the 3rd Congressional District, is composed of manufacturers, workers, ranchers, and farmers who represent producing economies. They are the heart and soul of this state. And it's time Denver noticed.

Democratic congressional candidate Adam Frisch

Adam Frisch is a Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Adam Frisch: Listen to voices of Pueblo, stop Senate Bill 166