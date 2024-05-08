Frigid start to Wednesday with a few isolated showers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! It was a COLD start to the day! Lows hit the 20s and 30s across the state, following multiple freeze warnings. Some of the chilliest spots included were the San Rafeal Swell, the Western Canyonlands, The Utah Valley, Tooele/Rush Valleys, and eastern Box Elder County.

An overnight wind advisory in Washington County expires this morning, but gusty winds will linger today in the south. Daytime highs remain below average today with the chance of isolated showers in Northern Utah.

The bottom line? Today will bring scattered showers in northern Utah with temperatures that run about 20 degrees below average, however, warmer days are on the horizon.

Temperature-wise, we stay chilly today but begin our gradual warm-up back to average. In northern Utah, highs will mainly be in the 40s and 50s when we should typically see 50s and 60s! If you’re south of I-70 today, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures on the cooler side running about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but it should still be a pretty nice day.

For the middle of the week, our weather will finally begin to calm down a bit moisture-wise. We’ll hold onto some moisture potential up north; however, the chance of wet weather will be a lot lower compared to the beginning of this week. From Wednesday night into Thursday, one thing we’re keeping an eye on is downsloping winds along the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley thanks to easterly winds.

As we close out the workweek, the warmup will ramp up with temperatures returning to seasonal norms by Friday. With an upper-level low pressure hanging out across the western U.S., there will be a chance for daily pop-ups, but that chance will be low.

The weather won’t see too many changes through the weekend which means with warmer temperatures and low wet weather potential, it looks good for Mother’s Day on Sunday!

