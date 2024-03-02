Frightful flight: Plane headed to Pittsburgh makes emergency landing after battery ignites on board

A plane on its way to Pittsburgh filled with smoke and had to make an emergency landing on Friday.

We spoke with a local man on board about the terrifying moments.

On 11 at 11, see the cellphone video showing the moment the plane filled with smoke.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Dental office suing Butler County man over negative comments online Top of ambulance flies off while on I-79; drivers mistake piece for boat Driver ejected from vehicle in Washington County crash, flown to hospital VIDEO: Fish fry fundraiser to be held for paramedic injured in ambulance crash DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts