Frightening Video Of A Shark Jumping Aboard A Boat

As we near the end of Shark Week 2017, another terrifying video of a shark thrashing around in acute distress after jumping onto a fishing boat has emerged on the internet.

The incident happened July 6 when captain Don Law from Outlaw Fishing Charters and his crew had gone fishing in the waters off Long Island, New York when the mako shark jumped onto the boat out of the blue, quite literally.

The video which was shot by a member of the crew was first published July 28 by Newsflare, and the crew can be heard exclaiming and debating as to what to do when the shark appeared on the boat.

A female voice was heard shouting “he jumped onto the boat,” as the shark struggled violently owing to its fin getting stuck in the guard-railing of the boat. The shark’s mouth can be seen getting bloodied after it tried to bite off the metal railings to release itself.

The crew was heard discussing how to rescue the fish after which one person hooked the head of the shark with a fishing line. Another person crept up behind the mako and tied a rope to its tail. The video then cuts to the shark swimming away after being lowered into the sea.

The crew could also be heard praising the fish, calling it a “beautiful mako.” The mako measured 3.2 metres (10 feet) in length and weighed between 60–135 kilograms (132–298 lb).

Mako is one of the fastest sharks in the ocean. They have been estimated to swim at constant speeds of 35 kmph, and can even accelarate to more than 80 kmph, according to ReefQuest Centre for Shark Research.

Although authenticated reports of attacks by this species against humans are very rare, it has been known to attack divers and swimmers. The International Shark Attack File has recorded 10 shortfin mako attacks on humans, all of them unprovoked, between 1580 and 2017, one of which was fatal, along with 20 boat attacks.

The popularity of mako meat in shark fin soup has reduced their population substantially. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has added the shark to its Red List, tagging it as a "Threatened" species, from its previous "Near Threatened" status. The biggest threat to these sharks are humans.

A few days ago, another video of a shark being dragged behind a Florida man’s high-speed boat emerged, triggering an investigation by the state administration. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) called attention to the video, which shows the shark writhing in the water as it was being dragged by a rope. The video elicited outrage from several social media users, who termed the act ‘disgusting’.

