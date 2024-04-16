‘It’s frightening’: Brevard County residents concerned about Senior Assassin trend

A disturbing trend has neighbors and law enforcement worried in Brevard County. Satellite Beach police took to social media to warn about the so-called Senior Assassin Game. In the game, going viral on TikTok, groups of teens run after high school seniors and surprise them with water guns.

A quick search on social media will result in several videos showing similar scenarios. The challenge is supposed to mark the end of high school, and it’s making its way across the country.

In Chicago, a local police department blamed the trend for a car accident that left a person hurt. The Senior Assassin Challenge has now landed right here in Central Florida. “I am junior this year, but I have some friends who have been going around kind of hunting people down, looking to shoot with a water gun,” said Gideon, a 16-year-old student from Brevard County. “It can definitely scare some people. It just means you need to be careful with what you’re doing.”

Satellite Beach police said they’ve received multiple calls from residents about the challenge. That’s because the teens taking part in the game usually cover their faces with hoodies and masks. “someone’s got to take the stand. Someone has to step up and tell them to stop,” said Tom Bergin, a Satellite Beach Resident. “Let’s gang together, community-wise, get out here on the streets, and do something about these kids.”

Parents say they are concerned about yet another trend that could go too far. “It’s frightening. It’s almost predatorial. They are being attacked. A lot of things can happen when you’re afraid,” said Joanie Shepherd, parent of a high schooler in Brevard County. “I think watching the video, and thinking it’s funny, they can participate in that kind of activity.”

Experts say the urge to take part in such challenges is common among teens. “It’s this quick and easy way to get likes,” said Dr. Katrina Stone, a Child Psychologist based in Orlando. “What parents can do is have an open conversation around technology and social media use, teaching some ground rules.”

Brevard County Schools says it is aware of the incidents, but they are letting the Police Department handle the reports because it is happening outside of school property and school hours.

How to start a conversation with your child about social media

Child Psychologist Dr. Katrina Stone explains that – just like most subjects in life, it’s all about having an open dialogue between parents and children, especially about technology and social media. “We tend to tell them what to do, versus being curious and ask ‘what you think about this trend? Are people doing this at your school? Are you participating?’. That leads to a better connection and better conversation,” said Dr. Stone. She helped us craft this list with tips for managing social media at home.

Know what your child is seeing online, and limit screentime – Ask about the content their seeing, that would spark a conversation so you can see inside your child’s world. The more you talk with your children, understand what they are going through, in a friendly manner, the more likely you will spot problematic trends online they might have been exposed to. It is also important to make sure your child is not spending too much time online instead of having face-to-face interactions.

Teach ground rules – set times for social media and technology use. If your child understands the rules, it is easier to navigate responsibilities eloquently. Sometimes, it’s important for parents to tell their kids, “Ok, let’s put the screens down for the night,” and they should be able to follow it if the rules are set and acknowledged.

Teach your kid about avoiding drama with people about the things they post – most parents didn’t grow up with social media so present in their lives. Kids nowadays basically have a record of everything they do that will follow them all the way to the workforce.

Be curious and watch your child’s profile – as they get older, teens tend to want more privacy. It’s natural. So, it is important, especially for parents of younger teens, to understand what their online life is like.

