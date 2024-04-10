Friends of Strays | Morning Blend
Meet Simply Soloman! This cat is awaiting his forever home at Friends of Strays. The shelter is also waiving all adoption fees for adult animals this Thursday in honor of National Pet Day!
Starting today, big ISPs with more than 100,000 subscribers will be required to display "nutrition labels" both in store and online under a new FCC rule.
Also on our cheat sheet: Spring savings for your home, garden, body and beyond from Target, Macy's, Walmart and Amazon.
Almost 10 years ago, Bryan Frist, Nick Alexander and Daniel Hunter had an idea to inject some technology into the automotive industry. Using the initial entry point of gas, they started the Yoshi Mobility app to deliver gas to San Francisco-area consumers on their day of choice for $20 per month. “The automotive industry was one that was kind of untouched by innovation,” Frist told TechCrunch.
With a few new tricks in his arsenal, Rodón delivered with 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
After a 2-2 draw in regulation, the USWNT beat Canada on penalties for the SheBelieves Cup title.
Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray is the latest to suffer an injury to his elbow. He was placed on the injured list due to a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm.
Venture capitalists' appetite for fusion startups has been up and down in the last few years. For instance, the Fusion Industry Association found that while nuclear fusion companies had attracted over $6 billion in investment in 2023, $1.4 billion more than in 2022, the 27% growth proved slower than in 2022, as investors battled external fears such as inflation. The field reached a significant milestone in 2022 when the Department of Energy’s National Ignition Facility managed to bring about a fusion reaction that produced more power than was required to spark a fuel pellet.
There were several misspellings and formatting errors that were found on the new Kobe Bryant statue in downtown Los Angeles.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
For the second time in two days, an appeals court judge rejects a motion by former President Donald Trump that would have delayed the April 15 start of his hush money trial.
Gobble up savings including $170 off the KitchenAid stand mixer that's one of my culinary MVPs.
Save up to 50% on the best beauty products at Amazon and Walmart, including my favorite exfoliating mask.
First quarter earnings reports are expected to show signs that other areas of the market could catch up to tech's growth later in 2024.
This is your last day to snag a decent deal on a subscription to Max. Annual subscriptions are up to 42 percent off, depending on the tier.
Also on our cheat sheet: $10 Fiskars pruners and an $18 spring dress — with pockets!
The biggest news stories this morning: Google’s long-awaited Find My Device network launches today, Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS online servers are gone, Play Tekken, get free Chipotle.
Google’s Cloud Next 2024 event takes place in Las Vegas through Thursday, and that means lots of new cloud-focused news on everything from Gemini, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, to AI to devops and security. Last year's event was the first in-person Cloud Next since 2019, and Google took to the stage to show off its ongoing dedication to AI with its Duet AI for Gmail and many other debuts, expansion of generative AI to its security product line in addition to other enterprise-focused updates and debuts. Don’t have time to watch the full archive of Google's keynote event?
These are today’s mortgage rates. Rates are holding steady since last week, but they’re expected to steadily fall through 2024. Lock in your rate today.
Bieber is out for the remainder of the season due to Tommy John surgery.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.