Friends rally behind UNM women’s soccer player after her parent’s cancer diagnosis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The women’s soccer team at the University of New Mexico (UNM) is rallying behind one of their teammates, Zaria Katesigwa, after her father received a cancer diagnosis a few weeks ago.

“We’re trying to push through as best way as we can,” Zaria Katesigwa said.

Katesigwa said she found out her father, Silver Katesigwa, had stage four lymphoma cancer just a few weeks ago. It comes just three years after Zaria’s mother, Janelle, was killed by a drunk driver.

“Obviously, losing our mom, we thought he was stressed and that he was going through the heartbreak of losing the love of your life,” Katesigwa said.

Family members said the father had returned from his home country, Uganda, and needed to get his wisdom tooth removed, which required an MRI. That’s when the family was notified about his condition.

“Very loving, he loves who you are and the person you want to be,” Katesigwa explained. “He’s very accepting, but just all around, he’s there for you.”

Katesigwa expressed that even though receiving the news was difficult for her family, the support they have received has brought them hope.

“Just knowing that people are there for us and people are showing their support, it’s been really helping,” Katesigwa added.

The family said any help and support during this difficult time would go a long way. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover costs while the father is unable to return to work.

