Friends mourn Fox News founder Roger Ailes. Enemies, not so much.

The death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, a man who fundamentally reshaped cable news, sent shockwaves throughout the media world Thursday morning.

As the longtime chairman and CEO of Fox News, Ailes profoundly changed the media landscape throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Brash, unapologetic conservative anchors like Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity rose to national prominence under Ailes, reshaping the way millions of Americans receive their news.

He leaves behind a legacy that’s as polarizing as it is significant. His supporters say Fox News provided a much-needed outlet for conservative thought in a media world dominated by left-leaning outlets. His detractors accuse Fox News of further deepening the left-right divide in the U.S., and of appealing to emotions rather than facts.

Ailes resigned following a string of sexual assault allegations in late 2016. His legacy was complicated, and in death, as in life, he elicited a wide range of reactions.

In a series of tweets, Hannity paid tribute to his former boss.

“Today America lost one of its great patriotic warriors. Roger Ailes. For Decades RA’s has impacted American politics and media,” he wrote. “He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better.”

Hannity called Ailes “a true American original” and said few people will have as big an impact on their country as Ailes had on the United States. The newsman, Hannity said, was a great strategist, always five steps ahead of his opponents — playing chess while they were busy with checkers.

“On a personal note, were it not for Roger Ailes, I would not be the person I am today,” Hannity said. “In 1996 he took a huge risk on an inexperienced, young, local radio talk show host in Atlanta. To this day I have no earthly idea why I was hired and not fired early on, as I had little television experience when I was hired by FNC, as old tapes humbly remind me. He saw something in me and many others he hired that we never saw in ourselves, and he forever changed the trajectory of thousands of peoples lives.”

Hannity said he saw Ailes as a second father after he started working at Fox News Channel in March 1997. He recalled Ailes’ “endless enthusiasm, energy, wit, humor and raw instinctive intelligence.”

Many other conservatives also took to Twitter to honor the newsman.

He wasn't perfect, but Roger Ailes was my friend & I loved him. Not sure I would have been President w/o his great talent, loyal help. RIP. — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 18, 2017





Wow, former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes is dead. So sad. #RIP — Makada ???????? (@_Makada_) May 18, 2017





Roger Ailes died this morning, our deepest sympathies to Beth and his son Zach. Roger was a media genius, good friend and great American. — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 18, 2017





Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 18, 2017









OMG #RogerAiles is gone, devastating news, & Erica & I send our condolences to Beth, their son Zack & the entire family. He was a great man — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 18, 2017





But not everyone’s thoughts about Ailes were warm. Plenty of liberals made it resoundingly clear that they would not feign respect for him, even upon news of his death, citing his politics and allegations of sexual harassment.

A Fox News employee who'd been sexually harassed by Ailes said this morning, "Justice." — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 18, 2017



