Friends relate fond memories of Montclair State student at Trans Day celebration

MONTCLAIR — Ashton Clatterbuck was remembered Saturday as a champion of trans rights who was deeply committed to social justice and to those lucky enough to be his friend.

The 22-year-old junior studying journalism and political science at Montclair State University took his own life on Feb. 27 after having expressed sorrow for the highly publicized suicide of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teenager from Owasso, Oklahoma.

Clatterbuck was the first transgender person to enroll at his Mennonite high school in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He empathized with Nex, who reportedly died on Feb. 8 — a day after an altercation with bullies.

He volunteered to write an op-ed on gender discrimination for his hometown newspaper, but he never finished that piece.

Friends of Clatterbuck told an audience in an auditorium at Mountainside Medical Center on Bay Avenue that his unwavering passion inspired them to make the world a friendlier place.

His sensitivity seemed to have rubbed off on Ira Galindo.

“I admired so much about him,” said Galindo, 19, Clatterbuck’s roommate at Montclair State. “I’m really blessed to have had that relationship with him.”

The tribute to Clatterbuck kicked off the second annual Trans Day of Visibility Celebration, sponsored by Out Montclair, a township-based nonprofit that raises awareness for the LGBTQ+ community.

The 6½-hour event featured food vendors, live music and panel discussions moderated by trans activists. There were also seven workshops, including an afternoon session on how to bind, pack and tuck.

Marie Cottrell, the managing director of the nonprofit, said the event helps to amplify the voices of trans people and to remind everyone to live authentically.

Ashton Clatterbuck of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

“While we witness the progress of acceptance,” Cottrell said, “the fight for dignity and equality remain.”

About four in 10 LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, according to The Trevor Project, a California-based nonprofit.

Another key finding from its 2023 national survey on mental health was that a majority of those youth reported being verbally harassed at school because of their perceived sexual orientation.

Matthew Platkin, the state attorney general and a Montclair resident, said celebrations of trans people have “never been more important” due to the hate targeted at their community.

“We have an obligation to stand up,” said Platkin, among five guest speakers at the event. “In my view, you either believe in equality, or you don’t. We stand up for this community every time, at every opportunity, because we believe – and I believe – in equality.”

Clatterbuck was a believer, too.

Riley Maynard, 24, a graduate student at Montclair State, recalled the walls of Clatterbuck’s bedroom covered in posters from marches and rallies that he attended.

“I was in awe of his dedication,” Maynard told the audience Saturday. “We must remember not just the person, but the purpose of his life.”

Still, his friends said there was a soft side to Clatterbuck. His roommate shared a story about the time he surprised him with a bottle of vitaminwater, noting that, from there on, the surprises kept on coming.

“We loved giving each other gifts,” Galindo said. “He was a gift.”

