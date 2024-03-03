Friends and family remember Gabrielle, victim of Stillwater hit-and-run

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Mourners gathered at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater Saturday night to remember Gabrielle Long. She was a 19-year-old college student who was killed in a deadly hit-and-run on February 22, 2023.

She was crossing the street on campus when she was hit, later dying at the hospital.

“She was bright. She was joyous. And she brought comfort,” said her boyfriend who spoke at the candlelight service.

She was known to many as Gabi and was working on a degree in Fine Arts. Her father also spoke at the memorial service.

“I’m moved to see how many people are out here,” said her father. “It kind of speaks to Gabi’s personality. She was very accepting of everyone. She had a way of looking at life with a childlike wonder.”

Her personality was described not just by family and friends speaking at the memorial Saturday but also through pictures on poster boards surrounding the event.

Loved ones and fellow students were also asked to sign a memorial card to leave messages and memories for the family.

“I know that I love her and that her family loves her and that you all love her and that love isn’t going away,” said Long’s boyfriend.

Tyler Peters, 21, was arrested and charged for the deadly hit and run.

