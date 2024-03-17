Friends and family honor the life of Dothan native and longtime congressman Terry Everett

REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — Family and friends of former U.S. congressman Terry Everett gathered Saturday morning at Rehobeth Baptist Church to celebrate his life.

Everett passed away at 87 on Tuesday at his home in Rehobeth.

“Terry’s life and impact on so many in this room and well beyond can’t be adequately covered by one person in 10-15 minutes, but as Terry would say, ‘keep it short and don’t use any 50-cent words,'” Deputy Communications Director for Governor Kay Ivey, Mike Lewis said.

Before becoming a congressman, Everett served in the military as an intelligence specialist in the Air Force for four years.

After leaving the military, he started a career in journalism working for several publications and even owning a few publications around southeast Alabama.

Before deciding to get into politics.

“Terry got up and turned the television off, looked at me and he said to me, ‘I’m going to run for Congress.’ as she put unfortunately my first comment was, ‘Who is going to vote for you?’ But as with every new task he undertook she soon accepted that Terry would be successful,” Lewis said.

He served as the representative of Alabama’s second district from 1992 to 2008 and served on several committees like agriculture, veterans, and armed services.

Everett created bonds with people on all sides of the aisle and across the water with world leaders, which in one instance gave Everett the chance to share a Wiregrass staple.

“He was invited to join an official congressional welcoming at the U.S. capitol building of the newly elected president of the Republic of Georgia. Terry reached out to shake the hand of the Georgian president Eduard Shevardnadze he also presented the dignitary with several small bags of Alabama peanuts,” Lewis said. “He not only remembered Terry from a previous meeting in Moscow but remembers that Terry gave him peanuts then too.”

The song “Amazing Grace” played and Everett’s casket was taken out of his home church in Rehobeth to Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Headland, where Everett was given a military burial to honor his service in the armed forces.

