Friends, family honor Alex Franco at vigil held the day his body was found

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Tuesday morning, Taylorsville Police said they discovered the body of 21-year-old Alex Franco, who was believed to be the victim of a possible abduction over the weekend.

Police said his body was found in a remote desert area in Utah County and officials are treating the case as a homicide. On Tuesday night, dozens of Alex’s friends, family and loved ones gathered at a vigil to remember him.

Most of the people at the vigil learned about his death just hours ago.

“We miss you, Alex … We miss you so much. We are going to get to the bottom of this,” one person said at the vigil.

Grief is an overwhelming feeling, according to family and friends of Alex Franco.

“I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I didn’t feel like it was happening, it felt like it was all a dream and I just wanted to pinch myself awake,” Brooklyn Lund said. She and Alex dated for four years.

Each person at the vigil was there for Alex Franco. Police found his body in a remote desert area in Utah County with a single gunshot wound.

“This is a very sad situation, right, anytime somebody loses their life — especially a young person — it’s hard,” Lt. Aaron Cheshire of the Taylorsville Police Department said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Police received reports that two teenagers abducted Franco outside his Taylorsville neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police said Franco got into a white Jeep willingly and he knew at least one of the teens. Witnesses told officers they heard a gunshot from inside the car.

On Tuesday afternoon, Franco’s loved ones learned what happened. At the vigil, they remembered him, saying every tear they shed and candle they light would be in his honor.

“It’s raw, but these people are awesome for coming here. Thank you,” said Franco’s relative.

“I want people to remember his name, Alexzia Taylor Franco. Not just Alex,” Lund said. “So much more than just Alex.”

His name, family said, is like a flame that won’t die.

ABC4.com spoke with Franco’s grandfather on the phone. He was not at the vigil, but he echoed the sentiments of those in attendance, saying Franco was a good person and that he wants justice.

