Friends of Centennial Hall win Preservation Award for reviving North Hampton gem

NORTH HAMPTON — The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance recently honored the Friends of Centennial Hall for their dedication to historic preservation.

The Friends of Centennial Hall was selected as the 2024 Preservation Achievement Award for rehabilitating Centennial Hall. Additionally, they received the Elizabeth Durfee Hengen Award, a special recognition accolade for their dedication to historic preservation.

“We welcome this opportunity to recognize outstanding work and inspire others,” said Jennifer Goodman, N.H. Preservation Alliance executive director.

The New Hampshire Preservation on Alliance recently honored the Friends of Centennial Hall for their dedication to historic preservation. Pictured from left, Preservation Alliance board chair Jeanie Forrester, Elizabeth Durfee Hengen, Marcy McCann and Preservation Alliance Executive Director Jennifer Goodman.

The restoration journey of Centennial Hall began in 1997 when a group of dedicated citizens purchased the vacant building. Over 27 years, the Friends of Centennial Hall spearheaded a comprehensive rehabilitation project, transforming the National Register-listed structure into a vibrant hub of cultural and social activities.

The extensive renovation included restoring 44 windows and replacing the slate roof. They also installed a new boiler and chimney, refurbished woodwork and trim, enhanced lighting, and upgraded the kitchen and bathrooms. The group is currently preparing for the installation of an elevator to the ballroom to ensure full ADA compliance.

The Friends of Centennial Hall have been working to restore the 1876 structure since taking over ownership of the building in 1998.

The Friends of Centennial Hall thanked key partners involved in supporting their endeavors, including the town of North Hampton, Bedard Preservation and Restoration, Goodrich Carpentry and Construction, Preservation Consultant Lisa Mausolf, the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, and North Hampton Town Administrator Michael Tully.

“Do not underestimate the dedication and determination of a volunteer board,” said Marcy Milne McCann, board president of Friends of Centennial Hall. She further emphasized the dedication and resilience of their volunteer board in overcoming challenges and fostering strong community relationships.

The Friends of Centennial Hall invites the public to an open house on Thursday, June 20, from 6 to 8 pm. This special event is a celebration of the award received and offers guests the opportunity to explore the rich history of the Hall through guided tours.

The Friends of Centennial Hall expressed gratitude towards LCHIP, the Preservation Alliance, foundations, and grantors for "invaluable support in shaping Centennial Hall into a cherished community asset."

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Friends of Centennial Hall win award for reviving North Hampton gem