Friends buy separate lottery tickets in Michigan with same numbers — and both win big

Two friends are celebrating a huge win after buying separate Powerball tickets in Michigan with the same numbers.

“A friend and I have always said if we won the Lottery, we would share the money,” 59-year-old Naomi Cawley told Michigan lottery officials in a March 7 news release.

Rather than buying one ticket for the two of them, the pair purchased separate tickets but chose the same numbers.

They happened to choose winning numbers for the Feb. 21 drawing in Michigan.

Cawley won $100,000 while her friend won $50,000 because she forgot to add the Power Play to her ticket, the Saginaw woman told lottery officials.

“I went into complete shock when I got a call from my friend late one night telling me we’d won on our Powerball numbers,” Cawley told officials.

Cawley said she plans to take a trip with her family and save the money, she told lottery officials.

Saginaw is about a 100-mile drive south to Detroit.

Lottery player’s favorite color lands her win — for her birthday. ‘Couldn’t believe it’

Man used $50 lottery prize to buy another ticket. He then won a life-changing jackpot

Daughter sees Facebook lottery post and tells mom to check her ticket. It was a winner