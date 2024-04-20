Friends of Bristol aid worker killed in Gaza pay emotional tributes

The friends of a man killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza have said his death has left a "massive void in the lives he touched".

James Kirby, 47, from Bristol, was one of three British aid workers killed in the attack on 1 April.

The community in south Bristol are now gathering to pay tribute to the man they called the city's "best friend".

Trojan Fitness, the gym in Ashton where he trained, is hosting a Hero's Workout to raise money for his family.

Mr Kirby, known as Kirbs, was one of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers who died while travelling with a convoy leaving a warehouse in Deir al-Balah, south of Gaza City.

"He never used to boast about what he did," said Matt Hudd, owner of Trojan Fitness.

"That's why we want to honour what a great man he was. It's unbelievable what that guy has done and everything was always to help others."

Mr Kirby toured Bosnia and Afghanistan with the British Armed Forces before moving into work as a security consultant.

According to the charity WCK, all three vehicles were hit in the air strike, having just unloaded more than 100 tonnes of much-needed food aid brought from overseas.

Dozens of tributes to Mr Kirby have already been posted by friends and colleagues on a virtual message board.

One post said: "You've left a massive void in the lives you have touched over your lifetime.

"There will never be anyone who will fill that space; you were truly one in a million."

Another read: "The best any of us can do to honour you is to try and emulate your values and to pour as much goodness out into this world as you did."

Mr Kirby's best friend, Andy Watts, known as Bear, added: "Trojan [Fitness] was a big part of his life when he wasn't working or away.

"He would keep fit and had lots of friends there, hence the community coming together on Saturday to raise funds for his family.

"Kirbs was a funny, caring, brave ex-solder, who always put himself last.

"He was always happy to help anyone that needed it and put them first."

Mr Hudd said people were flying to Britain for the Hero's Workout from as far afield as Dubai to join friends and colleagues.

The event involves a two-hour workout for all abilities, with participants honouring Mr Kirby's 47 years by doing the same number of squats, press-ups and sit-ups.

"We've done many events before and raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for people close to us, but I've never organised an event where someone is not with us anymore," Mr Hudd said.

"It breaks my heart, it truly does."

A local donor has funded t-shirts to be printed for everyone who takes part and organisers hope the event will raise £20,000.

"Kirbs never wasted a minute of his life and lived every day to the full," Mr Watts said.

"He was Bristol's best friend and hero; we will honour his name and never forget him."

Mr Hudd added: "I just want the family to see how much he was really loved by us all."

