‘Friendly’ dog named Gus saved after owner wanted him put down. Now he has a new home

After a failed euthanasia request from his past owners, an 8-year-old pit bull/terrier mix received a second chance at life.

Now, Gus has a new home and is ready to share his loving personality with a new family.

Southeast Missouri Pets, an animal rescue in Cape Girardeau, said in a June 24 Facebook post that Gus’ previous owners got a new puppy and asked for the senior dog to be put down due to the costs of medical care he needed. Gus has thin hair and needed to be dewormed, but his veterinarian did not feel he needed to be put down.

Instead, the veterinarian requested Gus be placed into the animal shelter so he could find a new home, Southeast Missouri Pets said.

Gus spent a week in the shelter’s care and has been dewormed, said Jenn Farmer, the executive director for the nonprofit. The organization was inundated with phone calls and messages about Gus, Farmer said, and hundreds of people commented on the group’s Facebook post.

He was described in the post as “a happy, friendly dog with no severe medical issues.”

“Gus is housebroken and gets along with other dogs,” the organization said. “He loves people and is eager to please.”

Farmer called Gus an “awesome dog” — especially now that he has been dewormed.

His new family will get to see that firsthand, as Gus was adopted June 26, Farmer said.

“I just gave him a kiss goodbye, as he was just adopted!” she said in an email to McClatchy News.

Cape Girardeau is about a 115-mile drive southeast from St. Louis.

