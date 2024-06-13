Is your friend missing? Dog found on a Washington ferry without its owner

STEVE COOGAN
A dog was found without its owner on a ferry in Seattle early Wednesday and Washington State Ferries is attempting to bring the lost animal home.

The agency, which is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), posted on X late Wednesday morning stating ferry workers found the canine alone at Colman Dock in Seattle. Workers plan on taking care of this dog for the time being, but it will be transferred to animal control  soon.

The WSDOT reposted the Washington State Ferries original X post for its 379,000 followers to see as well.

If anyone has any information about the lost dog and where it belongs, they are encouraged to reach out to Washington State Ferries.

