Is your friend missing? Dog found on a Washington ferry without its owner

A dog was found without its owner on a ferry in Seattle early Wednesday and Washington State Ferries is attempting to bring the lost animal home.

The agency, which is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), posted on X late Wednesday morning stating ferry workers found the canine alone at Colman Dock in Seattle. Workers plan on taking care of this dog for the time being, but it will be transferred to animal control soon.

The WSDOT reposted the Washington State Ferries original X post for its 379,000 followers to see as well.

If anyone has any information about the lost dog and where it belongs, they are encouraged to reach out to Washington State Ferries.

FOUND FUR BABY: Around 2am, workers at Colman Dock found a dog w/o its human. The pup is currently at Colman Dock being taken care of by amazing ferries employees but will be transferred to animal control soon. If this is your dog, or you know the owners, please let us know! 🐕 pic.twitter.com/pFAarqGhco — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) June 12, 2024

