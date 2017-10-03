Friend: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'already' engaged, but 'holding the news' until this one thing happens

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already engaged?

According to a new Us Weekly report, the private couple may already be engaged to be married, though they're strategically waiting to announce the big news.

SEE ALSO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caught cozying up at the Invictus Games closing ceremony

"I think it's already happened, but they're holding the news back until she has finished on 'Suits,'" a source close to the couple tells Us. "I've never seen them happier. It's amazing."

"Suits" is currently in the middle of its seventh season, with a possible eighth season hanging in the balance.

The revelation comes a couple days after the pair was spotted kissing in a private box at the Invictus Games closing ceremony. Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, were joined in the box by the "Suits" actress' mother, Doria Radlan, who joined her daughter in cheering on the British royal when he hopped on stage to congratulate the games' athletes.

See photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry together at the Invictus Games:



"Harry was the one to suggest it as it was an event he knew she'd enjoy being part of and an opportunity for them to celebrate a special moment together," a source says of the decision to bring Radlan along for the fun evening. "Harry is incredibly protective about the people he cares about and Doria has really felt that. It's one of the things she admired about Harry the most when she was getting to know him."

Us Weekly reports that Harry met Radlan last summer during a trip to Los Angeles, where she was "bowled over at how down-to-earth and humble he is."

Their adorable family moment at the closing ceremony came five days after Harry and Meghan made their official public debut together. Though Markle supported Harry at the previous weekend's opening ceremony, they didn't sit together, so it was at a wheelchair tennis match that the couple really gave the people what they wanted: The held hands, whispered sweet nothings into each others ears, laughed and smiled as they cheered on the athletes from the front row.

Meghan's presence at his big event in Toronto was something that Harry really appreciated.

"Having Meghan by his side made things even sweeter," a source said to Us. "The moments with Meghan during the games were somewhat unplanned. It was always going to be the case that she would attend but moments like walking hand-in-hand to the wheelchair tennis were spur of the moment. He's always been one to follow his heart and emotions."

See more photos of Meghan Markle:



More from AOL.com:

'Dancing With the Stars' couple allegedly 'fighting a lot' behind-the-scenes

Bill O’Reilly calls Las Vegas shooting 'the price of freedom’

'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa was at the music festival where the Las Vegas shooting happened