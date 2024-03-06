Friend of elderly Wrightstown man expected to be charged with his murder. What we know

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce that it has filed murder charges against a female friend of an elderly Wrightstown man found murdered in his home last year.

The press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon will provide the first details of the mysterious murder. The DA has not released any information about the death, which was confirmed by the Bucks County Coroner’s Office, which ruled it a homicide.

A probable cause affidavit for a search warrant for the home of the victim, 72-year-old Richard MacFarland, revealed new details including the name of the suspect, Meghan Macklin, 45, of Philadelphia, who has been incarcerated in Tennessee since last year, according to a DA spokesman.

Macklin will be charged with first and second degree murder, multiple counts of robbery and theft, abuse of corpse, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and related charges, according to the court docket.

MacFarland’s body was discovered in the foyer of his Apple Hill Road home on Oct. 7 by a man who was interested in purchasing his home, according to the affidavit.

The man told police he noticed the front door was open and when he peered inside he saw MacFarland. He also noticed what he believed was an odor of gas coming from the residence.

McFarland had two slashing-type injuries on one arm, a puncture wound on the other and blood around the nose, authorities said. The injuries appeared to be defensive wounds. An autopsy confirmed multiple stab and slash wounds as the cause of death.

Several neighbors told officers at the scene that police had been out to the house on Oct. 4 for an argument between MacFarland and Macklin. The officer’s report of the incident noted MacFarland had a small cut on his forehead at the time.

MacFarland allegedly told the police officer that Macklin hit him with her fists because she was angry over MacFarland’s friendship with a second woman, who was also present during the argument, the affidavit said.

Police took the second woman to another location for the night and left MacFarland and Macklin in the home, the affidavit said.

Later on Oct. 4 police were called to the home for a second time. This time Macklin told police that MacFarland threatened to kill her during another argument, the affidavit said.

MacFarland denied threatening Macklin and she declined a police officer’s offer to take her to another location.

Authorities also found two drawstring bags containing clothing and personal items in the driveway and against the front screen door.

Neighbors also told police that MacFarland’s two cars, a black Honda and a 2013 black Mercedes were missing, the affidavit said.

Hours after MacFarland’s body was discovered, police in Jefferson County, Tennessee stopped Macklin in MacFarland’s Mercedes. She allegedly told police she was Janet MacFarland, the name of the victim’s late wife.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Arrest made in murrder of Richard MacFarland of Wrightstown, Bucks County