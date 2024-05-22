Friend calls for justice in murder of Fort Campbell soldier

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fellow soldier is speaking out, calling for justice in the case of 23-year-old Katia Duenas-Aguilar, who was found dead at a Clarksville apartment complex Saturday evening.

Clarksville police are holding the cards close to their vests, not offering any insight into how Duenas-Aguilar died, other than the case being ruled a homicide.

Raymia Adams recalls meeting Duenas-Aguilar back in 2018 during basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. She remembers Duenas-Aguilar as kind, dedicated to serving her country, and loving her young son above all else.

“Full of life, charismatic, funny,” Adams recalled. “If you had a bad day, she was there to, you know, talk to you, make you smile. No matter what, once she’d come in a room, she’ll come to you and talk to you and just make you feel yourself again.”

Adams is encouraging anyone with information in the case to come forward and help bring answers to Duenas-Aguilar’s family.

“It still feels surreal, because it’s like she was such a great person, so for someone to do that, I don’t understand it, but I was very shocked, I was very saddened about it, and then my condolences to the family, her mom, her dad, especially her son. Now he has to grow up without a mother,” Adams said.

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) are working with Army Criminal Investigation Agents on the case, although CPD remains the lead investigative agency.

Fort Campbell officials told News 2 that service members had gone down to Mesquite, Texas, Duenas-Aguilar’s hometown, to be with her family.

“She was determined to serve her country, make a difference in others’ lives, she was into the service, into growing with people and just fighting for our country. It meant a lot to her and I feel like she would have did the whole 20 years and retired and probably pass it on to her son. She really dedicated her life to the service, to the military,” Adams added.

Anyone with information, including video of the area, is asked to contact Detective Hofinga at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5720.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or by clicking here to submit an anonymous tip.

