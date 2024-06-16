Friedens man charged with killing half-brother with a crossbow bolt

State police were dispatched Friday night to a Somerset Township residence for a report of a fatal shooting with a crossbow.

Upon arrival, the body of Eric Miller, 39, Friedens, was discovered around 8 p.m., apparently having been struck with a crossbow bolt, according to a release from Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar.

The preliminary will be held at District Judge Scott Walker's magisterial office in Somerset.

A crossbow bolt is stockier than an arrow and can be fired with greater force.

"After investigation, the shooting occurred when a verbal altercation between Travis Shearer, 32, Friedens, and his half-brother, Miller, turned physical, resulting in Shearer shooting Miller in the chest with a crossbow," she wrote.

She said an investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Shearer was charged with homicide and placed in the Somerset County Jail Saturday morning, according to officials there.

Homicide is a nonbondable charge in Pennsylvania.

Shearer was arraigned before District Judge Scott Walker of Somerset, who denied bail and tentatively set his preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. June 25.

