Fridley High School resource officer kicked in head while breaking up fight

A school resource officer at Fridley High School was severely injured after being kicked in the head while trying to break up a fight between students Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the school about 3:08 p.m. by the school resource officers who asked for help in breaking up a fight in the school parking lot. While he was intervening to break up the fight, a bystander who was not involved in the original incident kicked the officer in the head causing “severe harm.”

The officer was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Three people, including the bystander, were arrested along with two others involved in the fight. Officers from Spring Lake Park, Columbia Heights, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Anoka, Lino Lakes and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the incident.

