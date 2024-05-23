Friday's forecast in southern Wisconsin is a day of storms as Memorial Day weekend could be wet

Two rounds of storms will impact southern Wisconsin on Friday as most of the Memorial Day weekend forecast calls for cloud coverage and potentially showers.

The damp forecast follows storms on Tuesday night in which seven tornadoes touched down across the state.

The first storm system will reach Wisconsin, west of Madison, around 9 a.m. and will continue on into Jefferson and Waukesha counties at about 11 a.m. before making its way into Milwaukee around noon.

"It's looking like the morning round won't be as severe," said Cameron Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The second round could bring severe weather, damaging winds, hail, and slight chance of tornadoes, he added.

"After that morning round you should feel things get a little more humid, probably going to get a little bit warmer here, and that will give us the juice we need for a storm," Miller said.

The second round will impact areas west of Madison around 1 p.m. and will move east into Milwaukee and other lakeshore communities in the evening and go out over Lake Michigan at about 9 p.m.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s and cooler along the lake. As much as an inch of rain may occur in the afternoon in south central Wisconsin, Miller said.

Rest of the Memorial Day weekend forecast

As a steady rain falls, people watch from under umbrellas during Milwaukee's 154th annual Memorial Day Parade.

Saturday looks to be the day to get outside and celebrate the holiday weekend.

"It could be mostly dry on Saturday," Miller said, adding that temperatures should be in the low 70s on Saturday and it should be sunny.

There is a chance of storms on Sunday. "On Sunday we have another chance for showers and storms on that day," Miller said. "It doesn't look like severe weather is expected right now, but we might have some showers, general thunderstorms that day."

On Monday a number of communities have parades and celebrations scheduled. There could be lingering showers, and possibly storms, with temperatures in the high 60s. "It's gonna be cloudy, it's gonna be cool," Miller said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Memorial Day weekend forecast is wet