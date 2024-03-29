Friday South Valley Forecast
Friday South Valley Forecast
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
StealthMole, an AI-powered dark web intelligence startup that specializes in monitoring cyber threats and detecting cybercrime, announced Thursday that it has raised a $7 million Series A funding round. The Singapore-headquartered startup with an R&D office in South Korea will use the fresh capital to establish additional R&D centers and support more commercial uses of its technology in the B2B sector and geographical expansion. "Having an R&D office in South Korea allows us to gain critical insights into how hackers from East Asia operate," Simon Choi, chief technology officer (CTO) at StealthMole, told TechCrunch.
The S&P 500 has had a remarkable run over the past five months, chalking up a 25% gain. But contrary to feelings that things have risen too quickly, history says that strength begets strength.
A new report highlights the demand for startups building open source tools and technologies for the snowballing AI revolution, with the adjacent data infrastructure vertical also heating up. Runa Capital, a venture capital (VC) firm that left Silicon Valley and moved its HQ to Luxembourg in 2022, has published the Runa Open Source Startup (ROSS) Index for the past four years, shining a light on the fastest-growing commercial open source software (COSS) startups.
Oppenheimer chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 5,500 as a broadening out in the stock market rally continues.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 ended on March 25. Here are the best tech deals that are still live.
A furious rally on Wall Street to start 2024 took a breather at the beginning of the final week of the year's first quarter.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
The LSU coach said the article has been in the works for two years.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
Adrian Hallmark will replace 77-year-old Amedeo Felisa as CEO of Aston Martin no later than October 1, 2024.
The death toll rose Saturday to at least 133 and a number of suspects were in custody after gunmen stormed a Moscow concert hall Friday.
Threads, the Twitter-like app from Instagram, is adding live scores for sports games. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that Threads has started testing live scores for NBA games, and that the platform plans to add support for additional leagues in the future. The launch of the feature comes as Threads continues to take on X, which has had live scores for sports games for around a decade now.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Relieved investors continued to celebrate the Federal Reserve's signal that it will delay but not slow rate cuts.
The prospect of a reversal from interest-rate hikes continues to buoy investors' spirits.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 will run from March 20 through March 25. Here's are the best tech deals we could find.