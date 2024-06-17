Friday shooting still under investigation

Jun. 17—Washington police are still searching for people involved in a Friday morning shooting and robbery. The event was reported around 6:40 a.m, as shots were reported fired behind the shopping plaza on West National Highway.

During the ,police learned a 17-year-old male had been shot in the back and was being taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital. The alleged assailants were described as two Hispanic males in a black SUV.

"I can't comment on what prompted this," said Washington City Police Detective Sgt. Stacy Reese. "Not much I can release, because it involved a bunch of juveniles. It happened behind the strip mall. There was a fire arm involved and a juvenile was injured. There have been arrests and it is a pending investigation."

A weekend of work though has resulted in a number of arrests including at least one adult.

"This involved several juveniles, but there is one adult in custody and one other that we are still looking for," said Reese. "We have five juveniles in custody. We have one adult in custody. We are looking for one more adult and two more juveniles. There were nine involved in total, but that does not include the victims."

The adult arrested by police was Edgar Miguel Pedraza, 18, Washington. He was booked into the Daviess County jail on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery. He was being held without bond.

Reese says the victims were from out of town and the people that have been arrested or are being sought were all from Washington.

Police report the victim in the shooting did survive and is recovering at Jasper Memorial Hospital.

"We have a few more people to locate," said Reese. "This was an isolated incident between these two groups. We do not believe there is a greater threat to the community."

Washington police say they will be releasing more information as the case moves forward.

WPD was assisted by the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Department, Jasper Police Department, Knox County Juvenile Probation, Daviess County Juvenile Probation and Daviess County Central Dispatch.