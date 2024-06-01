Friday police pursuit: 2 crashes, 1 chase, 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police have one person in custody and are looking for another after a search led to a chase through the streets and parking lots of Lansing.

6 News first reported on Friday evening that there was a large police presence near downtown Lansing, and that a car had crashed in the area of Shiawassee and Walnut streets.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez later confirmed to 6 News that around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, troopers from MSP Lansing Post were working with Lansing Police Department to find Javon Basey, who was wanted on felony warrants.

Gonzalez said Basey had already fled from police once earlier this year.

Large police presence in downtown Lansing

On Friday evening, officials saw Basey getting into the passenger side of a car and initiated a traffic stop on the car. The driver, a second person, then backed up, hit the patrol car and then drove away.

Large police presence in downtown Lansing Friday night. (WLNS)

Police chased the car through Lansing, and the driver veered off through the Everett High School parking lot and yard. After that, Gonzalez said, MSP had to end the pursuit.

The same car later crashed elsewhere in town, though it’s not yet clear whether it crashed into a building or not.

Officers soon after found Basey hiding in the rafters of a garage and arrested him. Police have not yet found the driver of the car that Basey had been riding in.

Lt. Gonzalez said the MSP patrol car has been disabled, but no troopers were injured in the crash.

6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.