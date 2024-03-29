Friday North Valley Forecast
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
Alabama will now take on Clemson in the Elite Eight on Saturday night after a dominant outing from Grant Nelson.
The White House revised the race and ethnicity category to better serve an increasingly diverse America, it says. Here's what that means.
Up next: North Dakota, which will hold its Democratic primary on March 30.
There's a big storm brewing on the East Coast.
The S&P 500 has had a remarkable run over the past five months, chalking up a 25% gain. But contrary to feelings that things have risen too quickly, history says that strength begets strength.
A new report highlights the demand for startups building open source tools and technologies for the snowballing AI revolution, with the adjacent data infrastructure vertical also heating up. Runa Capital, a venture capital (VC) firm that left Silicon Valley and moved its HQ to Luxembourg in 2022, has published the Runa Open Source Startup (ROSS) Index for the past four years, shining a light on the fastest-growing commercial open source software (COSS) startups.
Oppenheimer chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 5,500 as a broadening out in the stock market rally continues.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 ended on March 25. Here are the best tech deals that are still live.
A furious rally on Wall Street to start 2024 took a breather at the beginning of the final week of the year's first quarter.
The 2024 Range Rover SV Arete an alpine-themed special for the Great White North, introduced at Canada's Whistler resort, inspired by the Coast Mountains.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
SDSU will get another shot at UConn on Thursday night in Boston after last year's national championship game.
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
The LSU coach said the article has been in the works for two years.
Adrian Hallmark will replace 77-year-old Amedeo Felisa as CEO of Aston Martin no later than October 1, 2024.
The death toll rose Saturday to at least 133 and a number of suspects were in custody after gunmen stormed a Moscow concert hall Friday.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
Don't miss your chance to save big on fitness gear, hiking gear, outerwear and more.