Friday night shooting leaves one person dead, Lexington police say

The Lexington Police Department is investigating after one person was found dead as a result of a shooting on Dakota Street Friday night.

Police were called to the 700 block of Dakota Street at about 7:45 p.m. for a report of a person down, said police Lt. Paul Boyles.

Boyles said the victim, an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, he said.

Boyles said he did not have any information about a suspect as of late Friday night.

The homicide is Lexington’s sixth this year.

The most recent happened when David Rhineheimer was found suffering from blunt force trauma on Christian Road May 4, police said. He died the following day.

Police said at the time they were investigating the case as a homicide.

Police officers investigate the area of a reported shooting on Idaho Avenue near Dakota Street in Lexington, Ky, Friday, May 17, 2024.