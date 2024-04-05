Friday night cold front, cool weekend

Yahoo Sports

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.