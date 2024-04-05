Friday forecast: Sunny and beautiful in Central Florida
Your weekend forecast in Central Florida is looking great!
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Meteorologist Brian Shields said we’ll see lots of sun on Friday and through the weekend.
Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s in the Channel 9 viewing area.
READ: UCF students tracking solar eclipse data through NASA ballooning project
Expect cool nights, with temps dipping down into the 50s.
Next week things will heat up a bit. Shields said temps in the 80s are on the way.
READ: Hurricane season forecast preview
Enjoy your weekend!
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: