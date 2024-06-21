Friday could be hottest day of the heat wave yet for North Jersey. How hot it will feel

A dangerous heat wave continued in North Jersey on Thursday, bringing sunny skies and soaring temperatures across much of the state. The heat wave is expected to worsen through the weekend, with temperatures consistently in the 90s.

A heat advisory remains in effect for northern areas, with Sussex County experiencing a high of 93 degrees. The advisory will continue through Friday night, with an excessive heat watch issued for Sunday. The county can expect similar highs each day, reaching 92 degrees on Saturday and 93 degrees on Sunday.

Trenton is facing even more intense heat, with a high of 96 degrees on Friday and highs of 98 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. An excessive heat watch is in place for the I-95 corridor as residents brace for the extreme temperatures.

Heat index for NJ towns (and NYC)

Paramus: 99 degrees

Morristown: 99

Newark: 98

New York City: 96

Air quality alert for NJ

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for North Jersey through Sunday.

The entire state will see sunny skies throughout the day, with a chance of showers providing the only slight relief from the relentless heat, said National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Wunderlin.

Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and check on vulnerable populations such as the elderly and young children.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of excessive heat.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather this weekend won't get a break from the heat wave