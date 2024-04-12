Friday brings clear skies, no rain and average ‘near-normal’ temperatures

After a Thursday with a tornado warning, Friday will have clear skies and no rain.

High pressure within the southeastern parts of the U.S. means a drier area throughout Central Florida, according to NWS Melbourne.

Winds could still gust to 20-25mph.

Afternoon temperatures will be “near-normal,” with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, according to NWS Melbourne.

There are dangerous rip currents across area beaches and a small craft advisory for boating conditions.