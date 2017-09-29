Friday's Morning Email: Hope Is Fading In Puerto Rico Over The Government Response

View photos (Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters) More

A WEEK AFTER MARIA, HOPE IS FADING FAST IN PUERTO RICO “We’re running out of potable water. Out of food. We’ve got a lot of people sick with diarrhea. There’s conjunctivitis sprouts all over and no medicines. No one from the government has come to see us. They’ve left us alone.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TOM PRICE REPORTEDLY SPENT ABOUT $1 MILLION OF FEDERAL MONEY ON NONCOMMERCIAL FLIGHTS While the HHS secretary said he would be reimbursing the government for those flights, he’s just paying for his seat ― so only $51,887.31. [HuffPost]

TWITTER IS IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF LAWMAKERS Over its “lackluster response” to Russian-linked accounts in the 2016 election. [HuffPost]

ICE ARRESTS NEARLY 500 IN CRACKDOWN ON SANCTUARY CITIES “In President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, ICE arrested nearly 40 percent more people than it had during the same period the previous year.” [HuffPost]

WHITE HOUSE LAUNCHING INTERNAL PROBE INTO PRIVATE EMAIL USE BY SENIOR AIDES Including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. [Reuters]

ELON MUSK IS SHOOTING FOR THE STARS Literally. The man wants to build a city on Mars and is promising rocket trips that can take you anywhere on Earth in under an hour. [HuffPost]

STEVE SCALISE RETURNS TO CONGRESS AFTER JUNE SHOOTING “You have no idea how great this feels to be back here at work in the people’s house.” [HuffPost]

PITTSBURGH’S BACK Howard Fineman takes a look at the “fourth industrial revolution” revitalizing the city. [HuffPost]

THE WHITE HOUSE SAID THE NFL DEBATE WAS ‘PRETTY BLACK AND WHITE’ Phrasing .... just, phrasing. [HuffPost]

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS REVEALS BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS Well wishes are pouring in for the actress, including from a fellow vice president, Joe Biden. [HuffPost]

DOCTORS ARE SEEING A SURGE IN BABIES WITH SYPHILLIS-ASSOCIATED BIRTH DEFECTS “When you have congenital syphilis occurring, it means there has been a breakdown in the whole medical system.” [HuffPost]

THE HIDDEN COSTS OF EMOTIONAL LABOR “What I wanted was for him to ask friends on Facebook for a recommendation, call four or five more services, do the emotional labor I would have done if the job had fallen to me.” [Harper’s Bazaar]

KIM KARDASHIAN CONFIRMS SHE AND KANYE WEST ARE EXPECTING BABY NO. 3 Through a surrogate. [HuffPost]

