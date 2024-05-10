Friday 9-hour Forecast: Clear to partly cloudy on Mexican mothers’ day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Feliz Dia De Las Madres! 💐 If you’re planning to go out and celebrate Mother’s Day, we’re forecasting a high of 86 degrees by 2 p.m. with partly cloudy skies.

The morning will start off with mostly clear skies with winds ranging 5 to 10 mph east. Clouds will begin to move in with winds picking up at 10 to 25 mph southwest by 4 p.m. ⛅

Humidity will begin to increase going into the evening and mostly cloudy skies will come around but not enough to forecast rain chances. Throughout the day, 80-degree temperatures will linger into the night. 🌛

