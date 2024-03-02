Police investigating Fresno State student gone missing. He works at Gazebo Gardens

A Fresno State student was reported missing Saturday after he didn’t report to work at a garden nursery.

Antonio Jimenez, 19, was missing under “suspicious circumstances,” according to his employer, Gazebo Gardens.

The nursery posted about Jimenez missing on its social media account, and the Fresno Police Department posted a missing person report.

The Gazebo Gardens post said Jimenez works weekends at the nursery at Shields and Van Ness avenues and is a Fresno State student.

“His family and friends are very worried for his safety,” Gazebo Gardens said on Instagram.

Police confirmed they received a missing persons report concerning Jimenez.

“It appears that the individual depicted in the flyer matches the description provided in the report. The case has been forwarded to our missing persons detectives for further investigation,” police said in an email.

Jimenez is described to be 5 feet, 8 inches and and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Feb. 29, and may be carrying an electric scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.