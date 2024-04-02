Fresno sees a 16-cent rise in gas prices: why is that?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shaking out every last drop of gas, Jayson Brooks filled up half a tank at a gas station on McKinley Avenue in Fresno.

“It adds up quickly, that’s for sure!” he said.

He paid over $43 for just 7.474 gallons of gas.

“Now when you go to the pump, you have that deep sigh, like already, again?” he said, reacting to the high gas prices.

Gas Buddy officials say prices in Fresno have increased by 16 cents over the past week and 40 cents over the past month. Now the average price in town is $4.92.

Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy Patrick De Haan says there are a few different reasons for the rise.

“All of what we’re seeing right now is generally seasonal. Those three seasonal factors are refinery maintenance before the start of the summer driving season, in addition, the change over to CARB-mandated blends of gasoline is happening, and demand for gasoline is going up as the temperature’s going up,” he said.

This time last year the average price of a gallon of gas in Fresno was slightly lower at $4.65 a gallon. However, two years ago it was much higher, at $5.61 a gallon.

De Haan says prices could level off soon.

“We could continue to get closer to that five-dollar mark, but with a plateau maybe a few weeks away, it’s something I’m hoping we don’t see for the duration of the summer,” De Haan said.

And it’s not just day-to-day drivers impacted by the costs.

Scott Cain, president of the local oil and fuel supply company, West Hills Oil, says they deliver fuel to many farms across the valley and thefts often rise when prices increase.

“Gas and diesel prices start rising, we definitely see an increase in theft out in the field. Because a lot of these farmers have large tanks.”

Gas Buddy says the national average of a gallon of gas is currently $3.51 a gallon.

