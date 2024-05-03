If you use this Fresno road, stop now. More high-speed rail closures by Roeding Park

Another stretch of Fresno roadway has been closed by the California High-Speed Rail project.

The latest road impacted is a stretch of Weber Avenue, which runs parallel to Golden State Boulevard east of Roeding Park. Weber is now closed between from Belmont Avenue to the south and Thomas Avenue to the north.

Just east of Weber Avenue, Thorne, Farris and Harrison avenues are also closed to southbound traffic at Belmont. South of Belmont, H Street is closed between Belmont and Harrison.

Drivers should use Highway 99 for southbound travel, or West or Palm avenues to Olive or Belmont avenues.

“This is a long-term, 24-hour-a-day closure,” the city of Fresno said.

It will facilitate the Belmont Avenue grade separation project for the bullet train.

A map of street closures caused by High-Speed Rail construction projects.

High-speed rail construction road closures in Fresno

This is not the first road closure in Fresno caused by high-speed rail construction, and not even the first closure in the area.

In south Fresno, Church Avenue shut down last month, one of several streets in the area that is expected to be closed for more than a year.

Also last month, a half-mile stretch of Golden State Boulevard between Belmont and Olive was closed permanently.

And nearby, the Belmont Circle is being removed for construction of an overpass.

Tulare and Ventura streets — connecting downtown to Chinatown — have been closed since 2017 and 2021, respectively.

;Grade separation projects are expected in the future for sections of Olive, McKinley, Shaw and Herndon avenues.