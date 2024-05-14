‘I will do it’: Fresno retired nurse to volunteer in Texas with Red Cross

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno nurse for 40 years who recently retired in 2023 will go to her first Red Cross deployment to support the ongoing flood relief efforts in the East Texas area.

Elvia Pacheco-Reyna says she has been volunteering with the Red Cross since February, and she was called to volunteer for 14 days in Houston, Texas, to assist those affected by floods. This is her first Red Cross deployment.

Pacheco-Reyna says she worked 20 years at Fresno Community Regional Medical Center and another 20 years at Saint Agnes Medical Center as a nurse. She retired in December 2024, and now, after 40 years of being a nurse, she hopes to continue being one with the Red Cross.

Pacheco-Reyna says she is not sure about her assignment yet, but she will be there for 14 days for whatever she is assigned to.

After coming back, she says she will put her availability to be called again for the next volunteering opportunity.

“As long as they need to, if I can do it, I will do it,” she said.

Pachecho-Reyna joined two other Central Valley Red Cross volunteers as well. According to officials with the Red Cross, volunteers are meeting the critical needs of families forced from their homes by devastating flooding that left houses and businesses underwater and extensively damaged.

Those who might want to help can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief by clicking here or calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.