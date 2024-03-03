Fresno police search for suspects in retail thefts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police announced they are searching for two suspects involved in two separate instances of retail theft that occurred in late February.

Police say on Feb. 23, they responded to Nordstrom Rack at 7883 North Blackstone Avenue for a theft in progress.

Through their investigation, detectives report the man pictured above and another suspect, who was arrested, worked together to steal over $1,500 of store merchandise. They planned to resell the merchandise for profit.

Officers say almost a week later on Feb. 29, a burglary took place at the Ariat Work Shop at 5084 North Palm Avenue.

Investigators report surveillance video revealed the suspect pictured above gaining entry by smashing a window and taking merchandise once inside.

Anyone with any information regarding either of the individuals is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

