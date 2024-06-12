Update: Fresno police chief put on leave during investigation, ‘in best interest of all’

Citing intense scrutiny from the ongoing investigation, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama was placed on leave Wednesday, City Manager Georgeanne White confirmed.

Balderrama has been under investigation since February after informing White and Mayor Jerry Dyer he might be accused of an inappropriate relationship, the city confirmed last week.

“In light of the intense public scrutiny surrounding the administrative investigation and in the best interest of all parties involved, Chief Balderrama will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” White’s email to city employees said.

Deputy Chief Mindy Casto was placed into operational control effective immediately, the email said.

Two sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to The Bee that the investigation had to do with an affair Balderrama was having for about two years with the wife of an officer under his command.

The 47-year-old has been chief since the beginning of 2021 when he moved to Fresno, the state’s fifth-largest city, from Oklahoma City, where he last served as deputy chief.

